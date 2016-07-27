Premiere: Hear a Track from the Upcoming SNTS Album

SNTS is set to release his sophomore LP, Losing Sight, on November 28.

Following on from his previous album, The Rustling Of Leaves—released on his eponymous label, SNTS, in November of last year—and a release on Tommy Four Seven's 47, Losing Sight will inaugurate the German producer's new label, Sacred Court. With Losing Sight as its launching pad, Sacred Court will present a more experimental and distorted sound, focusing on industrial, EBM, post-punk, and techno.

Presenting SNTS' darker feelings, Losing Sight was recorded at lower BPMs in a cave—to catch the appropriate acoustics for the project—using numerous analog drum machines, modular synths, guitar, distortion effect pedals, and voice recordings. Its eight tracks move from dense ambient excursions to harsh industrial and everything in between.

The LP will be released as a 2x12" vinyl-only pack, with a limit of one per customer. You can pick the record up on November 28, with album cut "Limited Perception" streaming in full via the player above.