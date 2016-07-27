Ricardo Villalobos Joins Forces with Einzelkind

Pressure Traxx will release a collaborative EP by Ricardo Villalobos and Einzelkind.

Arnorac is the pair's first full studio EP together—a four-tracker that will drop on Einzelkind's Pressure Traxx imprint. It is not the first time that Villalobos has appeared on the label, having already released one solo EP on it, as well as offering a remix of Crash Course In Science. The four cuts on Arnorac look set to adhere to a stripped-back, weird-out formula.

The announcement comes at the end of a hot spell for the Chilean minimalist, which includes other collaborative EPs with Argenis Brito and Umho, remixes of D.F.X. and Oren Ambarchi, and solo material on Raum...Musik.

Arnorac is expected to drop in December. Stream snippets below.