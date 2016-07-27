Aera Up Next on Hivern Discs

Aera (a.k.a Ralf Schmidt)—who recently offered up a track to the XLR8R download series—will release an EP on John Talabot's Hivern Discs this January. It will be his first release since his 12" on Dixon and Âme's Innervisions.

And Schmidt's first instalment for Hivern might be his most diverse work to date. Four tracks are included with with traces of techno, house, electro, and even trance—at a point.

The 12” comes wrapped in a sleeve by Barcelona-based designer Xavier Marín.

Tracklisting:

A1. Bibimbap

A2. Thai Park

B1. Rotunde

B2. Lumen

*Digital only: Lumen (La Gomera Dub)

La Calera EP is scheduled for January 13 release, with "Bibimbap" streamable in full below.