All Day I Dream Returns to LA on New Year's Day

Lee Burridge’s ever-popular All Day I Dream party will continue its New Year's Day tradition of starting the year in LA.

For this edition, Burridge will host the event at the beautiful Gin Ling Way in Old Chinatown, with Hoj and Gorje & Izhevski joining him for the first event in what will be its sixth year in operation. The party kicks off at 1pm on January 1 and will run until 10pm. Pre-sale tickets are sold out but a limited amount will be available at the door.

You can find more information here.