Check out a Tutorial on the Affordable Korg Electribe ES-1

In 'Under The Radar,' a new four-part web series by Point Blank, R&S Records A&R and Point Blank instructor Sam Willis (a.k.a Primitive World) chats through a few somewhat overlooked music production hardware pieces and explores what they are capable of. Each of the pieces detailed can be found online for small costs and could make a big impact on your tracks when utilised well.

In the first instalment of the series, Willis goes in on the Korg Electribe ES-1, a small-yet-powerful sampler that can be used for production or as a live tool to great effect.

Check out the video in full below, with more on Point Blank and its courses here.