Comunité Announces Live Debut of Omar S and Nite Jewel Collaboration

Comunité has announced the live debut of an Omar S and Nite Jewel collaboration for its second edition, taking place on January 6 and 7 in Tulum, Mexico.

Ramona Gonzalez (a.k.a Nite Jewel) the Mexican/American artist based in Los Angeles will join Omar S in Tulum. Ramona has collaborated with other important figures of the global scene like Dâm-Funk, Julia Holder, and Droop-E; yet teaming up with the Detroit don marks a whole new artistic path for aural opportunities.

This year's edition will take place within Dos Ojos Park, "a natural complex known for its archeological zone, diving activities, apnea, exploration, and intimate approach to nature." Camping options will be available, as well as a cultural market support local craft and clothes.

You can check out the full lineup below, along with the festival trailer.

Lineup:

ambiq (Live Band)

Omar-S (Debut Live Act)

Lawrence

Thomas Melchior

Sonja Moonear

Kyle Hall

ItaloJohnson

Margaret Dygas

Fred P.

Josep

Dengue Dengue Dengue (Live)

SAKRO

Koss (Live)

OLY

Varhat

Klik & Freak by FRIKSTAILERS (Live)

Leo Leal

Comunite Soundsystem

Vera

Soul Of Hex (Live)

Kuniyuki Takahashi (Live)

Avalon Emerson

Pedro Salgado

Project Pablo (live)

+ 2 Special Guests and more TBC