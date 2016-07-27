CRSSD Reveals First Names for Spring Edition

CRSSD Festival has announced the phase I lineup for its Spring 2017 edition, which is set to take place again at Waterfront Park in San Diego on March 4-5.
Since its first event in 2015, CRSSD has quickly become one of Southern California's premiere festivals for electronic music, showcasing a variety of acts from across spectrum of techno, house, indie-dance and bass music. Building on their 2016 successes (both Spring and Fall editions were completely sold out), organizers have already locked in a stellar cast of artists for their first 2017 event—with Bob Moses, Jackmaster, HVOB, and Innervisions boss Âme topping the bill. The initial lineup also includes several top-notch underground selectors like Midland, Josh Wink, Recondite, and more.
Check out the full phase I lineup below. Tickets for the festival are on sale now; get yours here.
CRSSD Spring 2017 Phase I Lineup:
2manyDJs
AlunaGeorge
Ame (DJ)
Amtrac
Billie Eilish
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Boys Don’t Disco
Cut Snake
Damian Lazarus
Darius
Duke Dumont
Dusky (live)
Elderbrook
Flume
Fritz Carlton
Giraffage
Horse Meat Disco
H.V.O.B.
Jackmaster
Jason Bentley
Jerry Folk
Josh Wink
Justin Martin
Kasbo
Lane 8
Lauren Lane
Lee K
Lost Frequencies
Louis Futon
Martin Jensen
Midland
Paul Najera
Peggy Gou
Rad Cat
Recondite (live)
Rodhad
Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything
Skream
Sonny Fodera
Snakehips
Tensnake
Wax Motif
Wingtip
Yotto