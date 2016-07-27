CRSSD Reveals First Names for Spring Edition

CRSSD Festival has announced the phase I lineup for its Spring 2017 edition, which is set to take place again at Waterfront Park in San Diego on March 4-5.

Since its first event in 2015, CRSSD has quickly become one of Southern California's premiere festivals for electronic music, showcasing a variety of acts from across spectrum of techno, house, indie-dance and bass music. Building on their 2016 successes (both Spring and Fall editions were completely sold out), organizers have already locked in a stellar cast of artists for their first 2017 event—with Bob Moses, Jackmaster, HVOB, and Innervisions boss Âme topping the bill. The initial lineup also includes several top-notch underground selectors like Midland, Josh Wink, Recondite, and more.

Check out the full phase I lineup below. Tickets for the festival are on sale now; get yours here.

CRSSD Spring 2017 Phase I Lineup:

2manyDJs

AlunaGeorge

Ame (DJ)

Amtrac

Billie Eilish

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Boys Don’t Disco

Cut Snake

Damian Lazarus

Darius

Duke Dumont

Dusky (live)

Elderbrook

Flume

Fritz Carlton

Giraffage

Horse Meat Disco

H.V.O.B.

Jackmaster

Jason Bentley

Jerry Folk

Josh Wink

Justin Martin

Kasbo

Lane 8

Lauren Lane

Lee K

Lost Frequencies

Louis Futon

Martin Jensen

Midland

Paul Najera

Peggy Gou

Rad Cat

Recondite (live)

Rodhad

Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything

Skream

Sonny Fodera

Snakehips

Tensnake

Wax Motif

Wingtip

Yotto