DJ Mixes to Stay on Soundcloud

DJ mixes will no longer be taken down from SoundCloud for copyright infringement.

As reported in Dancing Astronaut, the founder of Soundcloud Eric Wahlforss told Groove that DJ mixes will now stay on the site after the company reached deals with licensing groups like GEMA. In the past, many artists' DJ sets have been pulled down from the platform for containing copyrighted material.

The news comes after Soundcloud launched SoundCloud Go, the platform's paid subscription model that looks to compete with other services like Spotify and Apple Music.

These reports or the territories covered by any such agreements are yet to be confirmed by Soundcloud.