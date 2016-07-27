Fatima Yamaha Returns to Dekmantel Records

Fatima Yamaha will return to Dekmantel Records with a new EP, titled Araya.

Dutch producer Bas Bron (a.k.a Fatima Yamaha) has been producing quality releases under numerous aliases for more than a decade now. However, it wasn’t until the 2015 reissuing of his fourteen-year-old track "What’s A Girl To Do" on Dekmantel that his work became widely appreciated.

Tracklisting:

A1. Araya

A2. Piayes Beach Bar And Grill

B1. Romantic Bureaucracy

Araya EP is scheduled for February 7 release, with snippets streamable below.