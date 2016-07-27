Into The Valley and Into the Factory Announce New Names

Into The Valley 2017 and its Swedish offshoot, Into The Factory, have announced more artists for their lineups
Into the Valley will take place from June 29 to July 1 in a sunken former quarry and prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside capital Tallinn. Some of the headliners—Marcel Dettmann, The Black Madonna, Answer Code Request—have already been announced, and they have now completed the lineup with names including Jeff Mills, Dixon, Nastia, Hunee and Regis.
Their Swedish event, Into The Factory, is scheduled to take place in an abandoned cement factory outside of Stockholm from August 10 to 12. The Studio Barnhus crew will be joined by Adam Beyer, Veronica Vasicka, Skatebård, Rodhåd, and live sets by Bicep and Karenn. These are additions to a lineup that already includes DVS1, Dasha Rush, Headless Horseman, Ion Ludwig, and Shanti Celeste.
Lineup: Into the Valley [June 29 to July 1]
Andrey Zots
Anna Hanna
Answer Code Request
Anthea
Bella Sarris
Cassy
Cobblestone Jazz (live)
Dixon
Hunee
Janina
Jeff Mills
KASK
Kim Ann Foxman
Kink featuring Rachel Row (live)
Marcel Dettmann
Midland
Nastia
Olga Korol
Praslesh
Recondite (live)
Regis
Renaat R & S
The Black Madonna
Lineup: Into the Factory [August 10 to 12]
Adam Beyer
Andrew Weatherall
Bicep (live)
Cari Lekebusch & Joel Mull (B2B)
Dasha Rush
Dax J
DVS1
Headless Horseman (live)
Ion Ludwig (live)
Johanna Schneider
Karenn (live)
La Fleur
Magda
Mathew Jonson (live)
Moodymann
Nastia
Rodhåd
Sebastian Mullaert (live)
Shanti Celeste
SHXCXCHCXSH (live)
Skatebård
Sonja Moonear
Studio Barnhus
Veronica Vasicka