Into The Valley and Into the Factory Announce New Names

Into The Valley 2017 and its Swedish offshoot, Into The Factory, have announced more artists for their lineups

Into the Valley will take place from June 29 to July 1 in a sunken former quarry and prison of Rummu in Estonia, just outside capital Tallinn. Some of the headliners—Marcel Dettmann, The Black Madonna, Answer Code Request—have already been announced, and they have now completed the lineup with names including Jeff Mills, Dixon, Nastia, Hunee and Regis.

Their Swedish event, Into The Factory, is scheduled to take place in an abandoned cement factory outside of Stockholm from August 10 to 12. The Studio Barnhus crew will be joined by Adam Beyer, Veronica Vasicka, Skatebård, Rodhåd, and live sets by Bicep and Karenn. These are additions to a lineup that already includes DVS1, Dasha Rush, Headless Horseman, Ion Ludwig, and Shanti Celeste.

Lineup: Into the Valley [June 29 to July 1]

Andrey Zots

Anna Hanna

Answer Code Request

Anthea

Bella Sarris

Cassy

Cobblestone Jazz (live)

Dixon

Hunee

Janina

Jeff Mills

KASK

Kim Ann Foxman

Kink featuring Rachel Row (live)

Marcel Dettmann

Midland

Nastia

Olga Korol

Praslesh

Recondite (live)

Regis

Renaat R & S

The Black Madonna

Lineup: Into the Factory [August 10 to 12]

Adam Beyer

Andrew Weatherall

Bicep (live)

Cari Lekebusch & Joel Mull (B2B)

Dasha Rush

Dax J

DVS1

Headless Horseman (live)

Ion Ludwig (live)

Johanna Schneider

Karenn (live)

La Fleur

Magda

Mathew Jonson (live)

Moodymann

Nastia

Rodhåd

Sebastian Mullaert (live)

Shanti Celeste

SHXCXCHCXSH (live)

Skatebård

Sonja Moonear

Studio Barnhus

Veronica Vasicka