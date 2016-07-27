Juan Atkins & Orlando Voorn Present Frequency vs Atkins New Album

Juan Atkins and Orlando Voorn will be releasing a new collaborative album as Frequency vs Atkins on Out-ER.
The Detroit heavyweights released their first EP together on Lower East Side Records in 1992 and on March 6, 2017; now, 25 years after, they are releasing Mind Merge, an LP that blends "Detroit electro, funk and techno with contemporary electronic influences."
Tracklisting:
A1 / 1. Beyond The Beyond
A2 / 2. Entourage
B1 / 3. Pure Soul
B2 / 4. Mind Merge
C1 / 5. Revolve
C2 / 6. Spacewalkers
D1 / 7. Back To The Future
D2 / 8. Shape Shifting
Digital Bonus 1. Reloaded
Digital Bonus 2. ACE
Mind Merge LP is scheduled for March 6, 2017 release, with "Mind Merge" streamable in full below.