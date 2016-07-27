Juan Atkins & Orlando Voorn Present Frequency vs Atkins New Album

Juan Atkins and Orlando Voorn will be releasing a new collaborative album as Frequency vs Atkins on Out-ER.

The Detroit heavyweights released their first EP together on Lower East Side Records in 1992 and on March 6, 2017; now, 25 years after, they are releasing Mind Merge, an LP that blends "Detroit electro, funk and techno with contemporary electronic influences."

Tracklisting:

A1 / 1. Beyond The Beyond

A2 / 2. Entourage

B1 / 3. Pure Soul

B2 / 4. Mind Merge

C1 / 5. Revolve

C2 / 6. Spacewalkers

D1 / 7. Back To The Future

D2 / 8. Shape Shifting

Digital Bonus 1. Reloaded

Digital Bonus 2. ACE

Mind Merge LP is scheduled for March 6, 2017 release, with "Mind Merge" streamable in full below.