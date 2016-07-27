!K7 Launches New 'Neo-Classical' Label 7K!

!K7 has launched a new all-encompassing label/hub for ‘neo-classical’ projects called 7K!.

Having worked with German trio Brandt Brauer Frick over the last six years, !K7 has been an innovative force in the contemporary classical movement since before the genre had a name. In order to build on that experience and to offer the best possible service to artists and signings in this vein—including Italian string arranger and composer Luca D’Alberto—!K7 has launched 7K!, which will operate as a platform centered around a record label.

7K! will kick off its release schedule in the first quarter of 2017 with the album Endless by multi-instrumentalist Italian composer Luca D’Alberto.

Endless was produced by Martyn Heyne (who has worked with Nils Frahm, Lubomir Melnyk, Peter Broderick, Tiny Ruins, and The National) and Henrik Schwarz. The album is preceded by the tracks "Wait For Me" and "Blessed Messenger," which are both available now.