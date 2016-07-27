Levon Vincent Announces New EP

Levon Vincent is set to release another new EP.

The Berlin-based DJ and producer has revealed via a Facebook post (which addresses friends and "all techno fiends") that his next EP will be released tomorrow. The two-tracker will drop on his own Novel Sound and follows on from a trio of other solo EPs earlier this year.

The forthcoming record is actually cataloged as NS-11, in spite of the other recent releases having now reached NS-15. The Arpeggiator Track EP sees Vincent in techno mode, with trance-like acid on the A-side and a tough number on the flip. Hear both tracks in full below.

Arpeggiator Track is set for release on December 14.

Tracklisting:

A. Arpeggiator Track

B. A Woman I Know



