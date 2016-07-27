Marc Houle Unveils Album Trilogy Part 1

Marc Houle will kick off 2017 with the launch of a new three-part album series on his own Items & Things label—starting with part one, entitled Sinister Mind.

Houle has been a definitive techno and minimal talent for more than a decade now. In that time he has built up an acclaimed body of work that takes in a number of seminal albums and EPs. As a key artist on esteemed labels like M_nus and Innervisions, his always subtly evolving sounds have won him plaudits from DJs and dancers alike. He also runs his own label, Items & Things, and it is there that this album trilogy arrives. An autobiographical studio project, the three albums cross several moods and styles, showing the different sides of Houle.

“After over 10 years of making music, I felt it was a good time to stop and assess my musical journey. I didn’t plan on a trilogy but I realised I had so much to say that limiting it to only one LP wouldn’t get the whole story across. The first album Sinister Mind reflects more the dark tendencies and tones of my sound”- Marc Houle.

Tracklisting:

01. Don’t Think of Me

02. Sinister Mind

03. Maskatron

04. Loafers

05. Failure

06. Bassorrific

07. Dark Tom

08. Conbular

09. Paligama

Sinister Mind is scheduled for March 24 release.