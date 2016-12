Marcel Dettmann has remixed "Limbo," a cut taken from Yello's recently released Toy album—the electronic pioneers' first studio album since 2009.

Like all great Yello records, Toy is playful, sharp and ultra-modern; something akin to a set of vivid snapshots of a utopian futurist Europe rendered in glorious techno-colour.

The Dettmann remix will be released, although no date has been set.