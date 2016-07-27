MDRNTY Announces Music Cruise

Party outfit MDRNTY has announced a party boat cruise, the first of its kind to be devoted to underground electronic music. It takes place on board the MSC Magnifica and sails from 16 to 20 September, 2017.

Setting off from Genoa, this four-night Mediterranean voyage makes stopovers at Palma de Mallorca, Ibiza and Barcelona.

Since its creation in 2008, MDRNTY has looked for exclusive and unusual venues to stage electronic music events—and has already installed a dance floor in the middle of a forest of fir trees, in a mountainside hotel, on a terrace located at an altitude of 2,200m, in a big air balloon and in a cable car above a sea of ice. Their next project is the transformation of an MSC cruise liner into a giant club.

“Our goal has always been to present electronic music in an exclusive setting, where nobody would expect to hear the avant-garde of electronic music”, explains Maxime Léonard, Director of MDRNTY. “We want to share a musical, sensory experience with a wider audience made up of groove aficionados who follow the DJs from stage to stage, or of enlightened enthusiasts, who are sure to discover new sounds thanks to MDRNTY. We want to push open the club doors, to increase the outreach of electronic music, and bring it to a broader public. This is our vision at MDRNTY. And for the 2017 version, this will take the form of MDRNTY Cruise.”

In terms of accommodation, catering and leisure, the MSC Magnifica, a 294m-long cruise liner with a 1000-man crew, offers pleasant facilities and amenities. The MSC Magnifica is not only equipped with three swimming pools, 11 bars and five restaurants, but also boasts a spa centre and numerous leisure opportunities: tennis, bowling, sports club and 4D cinema, ideal for a relaxing break, or enjoying the cruise, that is, when you are not on one of the five dance floors—including the main one which is located above deck, next to the pool.

Each club organised by the MDRNTY teams will have its own unique atmosphere and a lineups and the DJs—spread across the five floors—will be behind their turntables all around the clock to bring clubbers an unbroken musical offering designed to allow them to enjoy their favourite sound at any hour of the day or night.

You can pre-register online at mdrnty-cruise.com now to receive a preview of all the all-inclusive offers (party, accommodation, catering and drinks), as well as info on the lineup and all the other details about MDRNTY Cruise.