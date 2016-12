Raresh's Metereze imprint will release the debut LP of Bucharest's Sublee.

Indeepsum consists of six tracks, and will be the label's seventh release—following on from the likes of Melodie, Dubtil, Barac, and Limpid, no name a few.

Tracklisting:

Yet Again

Space Dive

Mimistake

Road to Frequensea

Entre

Rumbletrouble

Indeepsum is scheduled for December 24 release, with snippets available to stream here.