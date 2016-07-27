Native Instruments Announces Maschine Link Integration

Native Instruments has updated Maschine.

Both Maschine and Traktor now come with Ableton Link integration, which allows for syncing with any other supported audio software—DJ softwares like Serato DJ or DAWs like Bitwig Studio, Ableton Live and FL Studio, for example. Syncing via Link requires only the push of a button and allows for the connection of devices over a wireless network (therefore without the need for MIDI cables).

Speaking about the update, the company's president, Mate Galic, explained: "Link integration in Traktor and Maschine opens new doors for creative expression, extending DJ performance set-ups with production tools for even more personalized and engaging performances. It will also allow for seamless collaboration between multiple users and champion hybrid set ups between DJing and electronic music live performances."

Maschine 2.5.5 and Traktor 2.11 are both available now as free updates for existing users. Check out the promotional video below for an idea of the new possibilities.