Plangent Records Returns with Uchi EP

Recondite's Plangent Records has returned with a new Uchi EP.

Following on from four solo singles by Recondite, a remix EP and the recent 10-track compilation, Plangent returns returns with with a three-track EP by Miami native Uchi.

Each of the tracks were were made over the past two-and-a-half years, and there is a story behind each one.

"Luna" was named after a talking cat.

"Pride is Poison" is titled after experiencing dosages of unhealthy relationships.

"INC" is titled after the International Noise Conference, where it was recorded.

Tracklisting:

01. Luna

02. Pride is Poison

03. INC

Plangent #006 is scheduled for December 12 vinyl release, with digital release on December 19. Snippets are available to stream below.