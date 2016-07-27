Premiere: Hear a New Track from DoubtingThomas

Later this month, Mexico-based label Akbal Music will celebrate 10 years in business with a compilation featuring Sascha Dive, Pablo Bolivar, Mano Andrei, DoubtingThomas, Leo Leal, In2deep, Ray Okpara, and label head Robbie Akbal.

In the 10 years since its inception, Akbal Music has released deep, groove-filled cuts from some of the aforementioned names and a host of others including Audiofly, Patlac, and Cozzy D. Each release has been a richly textured outing of essential house tunes built solely for the dancefloor, and the forthcoming compilation is no different.

You can find the tracklisting for the 10-year anniversary compilation below, and ahead of the December 19 release, you can stream DoubtingThomas' "Encodeurs" in full via the player below.

1. Pablo Bolivar & In2deep "Eve"

2. DoubtingThomas "Encodeurs" (vinyl only)

3. Leo Leal & Robbie Akbal "Ajpu"

4. Mano Andrei "Never End" (vinyl only)

5. SaschaDive "Lab#4" (vinyl only)

6. Ray Okpara "More Drive"