Semantica Unveils Claudio PRC Album

Claudio PRC will release his next album in January.

Volumi Dinamici, Claudio Porceddu's second studio full-length (following on from his 2012 debut on Prologue), will be be released via Svreca's Semantica imprint early next year. The Italian techno producer previously contributed to the label with a solo production in its 10th anniversary series earlier this year, as well as remixing an Abdulla Rashim & Axel Hallqvist collaboration.

The forthcoming album is made up of 11 dark techno and ambient tracks, accompanied by the same number of illustrations, all of which are "characterized by a common technical and compositional approach." It borrows its name from a work by Italian artist Luigi Russolo and was inspired by the futurist movement's (which Russolo was a part of) concepts of movement and dynamism. Porceddu collaborates with Blazej Malinowski and Dino Sabatini on a couple of the album's cuts.

Volumi Dinamici will be released January 30, 2017. Pre-order it and stream snippets at Deejay.de.

Tracklisting:

01. Massa

02. Disteso (feat. Blazej Malinowski)

03. Ostinato

04. Aleatorio

05. Nova

06. Velato

07. Nitido

08. Segmento

09. Materia

10. Riflesso (feat. Dino Sabatini)

11. Distacco