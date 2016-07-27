Semantica Unveils Claudio PRC Album

Claudio PRC will release his next album in January.
Volumi Dinamici, Claudio Porceddu's second studio full-length (following on from his 2012 debut on Prologue), will be be released via Svreca's Semantica imprint early next year. The Italian techno producer previously contributed to the label with a solo production in its 10th anniversary series earlier this year, as well as remixing an Abdulla Rashim & Axel Hallqvist collaboration.
The forthcoming album is made up of 11 dark techno and ambient tracks, accompanied by the same number of illustrations, all of which are "characterized by a common technical and compositional approach." It borrows its name from a work by Italian artist Luigi Russolo and was inspired by the futurist movement's (which Russolo was a part of) concepts of movement and dynamism. Porceddu collaborates with Blazej Malinowski and Dino Sabatini on a couple of the album's cuts.
Volumi Dinamici will be released January 30, 2017. Pre-order it and stream snippets at Deejay.de.
Tracklisting:
01. Massa
02. Disteso (feat. Blazej Malinowski)
03. Ostinato
04. Aleatorio
05. Nova
06. Velato
07. Nitido
08. Segmento
09. Materia
10. Riflesso (feat. Dino Sabatini)
11. Distacco