Stream a New Mix from Monkey Safari

German duo Monkey Safari have shared a new mix ahead of their NYE performance at Lovelife Weekender in San Diego.

Lovelife Weekender will take place at the Hilton San Diego Resort over two days from December 31 to January 1. First up, on new year's eve, Lee Curtiss, Monkey Safari, and Tim Green will headline the New Year's Eve Ball alongside local artists Alison Swing, Masha, Anton Tumas, and Patricio, followed by a new year's day sunrise beach and pool party featuring &ME, Silky, Kenny Summit, and Lovelife's DADON and Jimbo James.

Tickets and more info on the event and its beautiful surrounds can be found here, with Monkey Safari's exclusive 60 minute mix streaming in full below.