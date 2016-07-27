Stream Snippets of Julian Perez's Debut Album

Julian Perez's debut album, Solemnity, is set to drop on his Fathers & Sons Productions and will be the imprint's final release. In the four years since its inception, Fathers & Sons has housed standout material from Livio & Roby, S.A.M., Brian Harden, and, of course, Perez himself, and Solemnity is a fitting last chapter.

Spread across two 12” vinyl, Solemnity is a deep sonic journey highlighting Perez's attention to detail and the evolution of his groove-led style. Across the album's 11 tracks, you'll find floating soundscapes, electro-tinged 909 beats, spaced-out club weapons, and deep, dub techno. The album’s title points to "the state of being serious and dignified," which also relates to the artwork, sounds, and Perez's dedication to his craft.

You can stream snippets of Solemnity via the player below, with the album available for pre-order over at Subwax Bcn.