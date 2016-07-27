SXM Festival Drops Phase 2 Lineup with Sonja Moonear, Richie Hawtin, and Guti

SXM Festival has announced the Phase 2 lineup for its 2017 edition, taking place over five days at various venues on the idyllic shores of Saint Martin.
Joining an already world-class bill that includes Ricardo Villalobos, Black Coffee, Âme, RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh), and Nina Kraviz, the phase two lineup additions include Audiofly, DJ W!ld, Doc Martin, Francesca Lombardo, Frank & Tony, Guti (Live), Julia Govor, Kate Simko, M.A.N.D.Y., Martin Buttrich, Moscoman, Richie Hawtin, Shaun Reeves, Skream, Sleepy & Boo, Sonja Moonear, Taimur & Fahad, and The Martinez Brothers.
You can find more information and tickets for SXM Festival here, with the list of already announced artists below.
SXM FESTIVAL LINEUP (Alphabetical):
Âme (Live)
Amir Javasoul
Andhim
Atish
Audiofly
Bedouin
Behrouz
Black Coffee
Blond:ish
Bob Moses (Club Set)
Chaim
Crussen
DJ W!ld
Doc Martin
Francesca Lombardo
Frank & Tony
Fur Coat
Guti (Live)
Honey Dijon
Isaiah Martin
Jade
Jamie Jones
John Acquaviva
Jon Charnis
Julia Govor
Kate Simko
Lee Burridge
Lee K
Lum
M.A.N.D.Y.
m.O.N.R.O.E.
Maher Daniel
Martin Buttrich
Matthias Meyer
Moscoman
My Favorite Robot
Nico Stojan
Nina Kraviz
Nitin
Ostrich
Nu
Ricardo Villalobos
Richie Hawtin
Rony Seikaly
Roy Davis Jr.
RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh)
Sebastian Mullaert Aka Minilogue (Live)
Shaun Reeves
Skream
Sleepy & Boo
Sonja Moonear
Soul Clap
Taimur & Fahad
Tara Brooks
The Martinez Brothers
Thugfucker
Vanjee
YokoO