SXM Festival Drops Phase 2 Lineup with Sonja Moonear, Richie Hawtin, and Guti

SXM Festival has announced the Phase 2 lineup for its 2017 edition, taking place over five days at various venues on the idyllic shores of Saint Martin.

Joining an already world-class bill that includes Ricardo Villalobos, Black Coffee, Âme, RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh), and Nina Kraviz, the phase two lineup additions include Audiofly, DJ W!ld, Doc Martin, Francesca Lombardo, Frank & Tony, Guti (Live), Julia Govor, Kate Simko, M.A.N.D.Y., Martin Buttrich, Moscoman, Richie Hawtin, Shaun Reeves, Skream, Sleepy & Boo, Sonja Moonear, Taimur & Fahad, and The Martinez Brothers.

You can find more information and tickets for SXM Festival here, with the list of already announced artists below.

SXM FESTIVAL LINEUP (Alphabetical):

Âme (Live)

Amir Javasoul

Andhim

Atish

Audiofly

Bedouin

Behrouz

Black Coffee

Blond:ish

Bob Moses (Club Set)

Chaim

Crussen

DJ W!ld

Doc Martin

Francesca Lombardo

Frank & Tony

Fur Coat

Guti (Live)

Honey Dijon

Isaiah Martin

Jade

Jamie Jones

John Acquaviva

Jon Charnis

Julia Govor

Kate Simko

Lee Burridge

Lee K

Lum

M.A.N.D.Y.

m.O.N.R.O.E.

Maher Daniel

Martin Buttrich

Matthias Meyer

Moscoman

My Favorite Robot

Nico Stojan

Nina Kraviz

Nitin

Ostrich

Nu

Ricardo Villalobos

Richie Hawtin

Rony Seikaly

Roy Davis Jr.

RPR Soundsystem (Rhadoo, Petre Inspirescu, Raresh)

Sebastian Mullaert Aka Minilogue (Live)

Shaun Reeves

Skream

Sleepy & Boo

Sonja Moonear

Soul Clap

Taimur & Fahad

Tara Brooks

The Martinez Brothers

Thugfucker

Vanjee

YokoO