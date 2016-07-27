Time Warp Returns to Mannheim

Time Warp Festival will return to the Maimarkthalle, Mannheim on Saturday April 1, 2017.
The line up for 2017 will be announced at the beginning of the new year. The program, according to the press release, will feature "some of the world’s most respected and talented techno and house music artists."
Information:
Time Warp 2017
Saturday, April 1, 2017
Maimarkthalle Mannheim, Germany 8:00 pm to 2:00 pm
Tickets:
Early Bird Tickets: Sold Out
First Release Tickets: 65 € plus commission
Second Release Tickets: Available soon
Backstage Premium Tickets: Available soon