Vote Now in XLR8R's Best of 2016 Readers' Poll

Now that 2016 is coming to a close, it's once again time for XLR8R to open up the voting for our annual XLR8R Readers' Poll. From yesterday, we began revealing our choices for the Best of 2016 year-end recap, compiling our favorite tracks, releases, labels, new artists, downloads, and XLR8R podcasts. The readers poll is an opportunity for us to open our pages to our readership to vote for their favorite music and artists of the year. We would like to encourage everyone in the XLR8R audience to cast a vote and check back for the results.

There are seven separate categories in which people can vote for their favorite of 2016: release, track, new artist, DJ, festival, label, and podcast.

Voters can make one selection in each category, and casting more than one ballot is not permitted.