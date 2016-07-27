Watch the Video for Skream's "You Know, Right?

Released back in November on Crosstown Rebels, Skream's "You Know, Right?" went on to be the UK DJ and producer's biggest tune of the year, feverously searched for until its release.

Now, as a follow-up, Skream has shared the Dan Emmerson-directed video for the melancholic cut, featuring a look into the life of UK shuffler Kerry Boyd, as Emmerson explains:

"I spent a day and night shooting Kerry Boyd (a.k.a. Mr Shapes or Mad Kezza), Brockley's finest shuffling don. The idea is a pretty simple one, but I really feel we got something honest and real out of it, which can be rare. What could have been just another 'subculture' video feels a lot more than that—Kezza is a very interesting guy—and I feel like this is a small insight into his life, which to date has been a turbulent one. Deepa Keshvala our DOP smashed it and shot some beautiful stuff on 16mm, a winning combo"

Skream's You Know, Right? can be picked up via Crosstown Rebels, with the video streaming in full via the player below.