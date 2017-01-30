30drop Announces New Album

30drop will release a new album later this year.

Barcelona-based techno specialist 30drop emerged back in 2014 and has since released on the likes of End Of Dayz and Detroit Underground, as well as the artist's own self-titled imprint. 30drop's sophomore album will arrive this March, featuring 12 original cuts plus four remixes by some of the genre's heaviest hitters: Substance (a.k.a. DJ Pete), Architectural, Rivet and Zero Mass (30drop's new collaborative project with Geistform).

The Time of Cruel Miracles is described as combining "stripped-down rhythms, sweeping pads and hypnotic bleeping sequences," taking inspiration from the likes of Robert Hood, Jeff Mills and Terrence Dixon.

The Time of Cruel Miracles is due out March 17. Stream the first single from the album below, "Captured Rotation."

Tracklisting:

A1. Our Understanding

A2. NGC1277

A3. Captured Rotation

B1. Approaching Lights

B2. Gravity Zone

B3. Goldene Spirale

C1. Beyond Language

C2. Standard Model

C3. Future Teller

D1. Superstring Theory

D2. Stadt des Orion

D3. The Mirror

E1. Goldene Spirale (Substance Remix)

E2. NGC1277 (Architectural Remix)

F1. Stadt des Orion (Rivet Remix)

F2. Superstring Theory (Zero Mass Remix)