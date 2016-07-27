Acid Pauli Preps Sophomore Album; Hear a Snippet Now

Martin Gretschmann (a.k.a. Acid Pauli) has announced his sophomore album, BLD, to be released via his own Ouïe imprint on March 24.

Following on from his 2012 debut album, Mst—released on Nicolas Jaar’s Clown and Sunset—BLD explores "a number of moods and emotions, from dystopian carnivalesque vibes to moments of high intensity, through to deep melancholia and synth laden ambience." Turning away from the dancefloor somewhat, the album will focus on the ambient breakdowns and interludes, as Gretschmann explains:

"My new album BLD comes from an idea I've been carrying around for years, which was to mix a DJ set only consisting of techno and house breaks, the parts which lack the main beat, the kick drum. The result was to sound more like ambient, but it has a very unique thrill, thanks to these breaks always striving for the moment where the kick drum returns. The suspense is basically ramping up constantly. Nicolas Jaar was so stoked about the idea after I told him about it, that he said: Make an album out of it. And that, in turn, convinced me."

Ahead of the March release, you can stream a snippet of album cut "Abbebe" below.