Antal Preps All-Japanese Mix Cassette

Antal is next in the Altered Soul Experiment cassette mix series.

Following a recent trip to Japan, the Rush Hour boss has assembled a two-side cassette mix for the Altered Soul Experiment series. Taking inspiration from the time he spent there, Antal's offering is one that contains exclusively Japanese music—a mixture of ambient, electronica and everything from "rare jazz-fusion to traditional Japanese music."

On the release, the Dutch DJ reflects: “I had December and snowflakes in Japan on my mind. I used to love the Takeshi Kitano's movies for instance but also the soundtracks. So I have a weak spot for this Japanese nostalgia.” The forthcoming cassette mix follows 2016 contributions to the series by Marcellus Pittman, GE-OLOGY and Patrick Gibin.

ASE07-CASS is due out February 6. Pre-order it at the Altered Soul Experiment store.