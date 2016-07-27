Apollo/R&S Records Present Mr. YT Compilation Album

Apollo/R&S Records will present a compilation album of a series of classic EPs from Japanese innovator Mr. YT (a.k.a. Yuji Takenouchi).

The Brand New Day, Southern Paradise, and Parfum EPs were originally released between 1997 and 1998 on Apollo Records and R&S sub-labels Generations and Global Cuts. Over the intervening years, the EPs' heady blend of atmospheric pressure, balmy pads and deep grooves has percolated, gathering fans across the globe, to the point where original copies are in high demand on the second-hand market.

Created in the late '90s on a hardware setup of Roland Super Jupiter, Roland JV1080, Roland D550, Yamaha TX81Z and Akai S1100, Takenouchi was burning with inspiration from the sounds of Ron Trent and Chez Damier, Basic Channel, House of 909, Ian Pooley and Carl Craig.

A video game musician by profession, Takenouchi was used to producing music for specific scenes/sequences—starting from scratch had him baffled. Deciding to set a theme or concept for each EP proved to be the breakthrough he needed; a day of new environment for Brand New Day, yin and yang for Southern Paradise and imaginary fragrances for Parfum. Looking at pictures related to each of these themes helped to fuel his creativity while producing.

Tracklisting

01. Morning

02. Reve

03. Souvenir

04. Afternoon

05. Pacific Jazz

06. Evening

07. Nite

08. Ocean In Heaven

09. Regard

Brand New Day LP is scheduled for March 10 release, with a teaser streamable below.