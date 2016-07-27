Artefakt Ready Debut Album

Dutch live-act and DJ duo Artefakt will release their debut album on Delsin this February.

Known separately as Robin Koek and Nick Lapien—a regular on the XLR8R pages—the pair first appeared on Field Records before releases on Prologue, Delsin and Konstrukt.

Individually, Nick has been making waves under his Lapien moniker, dropping productions via Fred P’s Soul People Music, Finale Sessions, Rekids and DVS1’s Mistress Recordings, whereas Koek’s intricate sound design work has been performed globally at the likes of Toronto, Viseu, New York, Ohio, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Tracklisting:

01. Kinship

02. Tapestry

03. Entering The City

04. Somatic Dreams

05. Fernweh

06. Return To Reason

07. Tapeloop

Kinship LP is scheduled for February 13 release.