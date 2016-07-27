Atlas Electronic Festival Announces First Names

Morocco's Atlas Festival has announced its first names for its 2017 second edition, taking place from August 24 to 27.
This year's edition sees the festival build on a successful first year by returning to an eco-lodge called Villa Janna that sits in a palm oasis outside of the Marrakech city. Focus, once again, will be on "celebrating creativity and connectivity in an ever expanding, divided world."
Away from the music, the site also offers food and tasters of traditional Moroccan culture, alongside a swimming pool, spa, and a sprawling garden planted with olive trees.
These names are as follows:
Afrobot
Ata Kak live
Ben UFO
C. love
DexLeMaffo
Driss Bennis
Fatima Yamaha live
Gerd Janson
Groupe Bana live
Habibi Funk
Hieroglyphic Being
Jameszoo
Khalil
Kosh
M.A.O.U.
Makam
Nu Guinea
Palmbomen II
Prace X Sattar live
RAFF
Shanti Celeste
Steven Pieters
Taylan Alan
Vakula
Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a preview of the event streamable above.