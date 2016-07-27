Atlas Electronic Festival Announces First Names

Morocco's Atlas Festival has announced its first names for its 2017 second edition, taking place from August 24 to 27.

This year's edition sees the festival build on a successful first year by returning to an eco-lodge called Villa Janna that sits in a palm oasis outside of the Marrakech city. Focus, once again, will be on "celebrating creativity and connectivity in an ever expanding, divided world."

Away from the music, the site also offers food and tasters of traditional Moroccan culture, alongside a swimming pool, spa, and a sprawling garden planted with olive trees.

These names are as follows:

Afrobot

Ata Kak live

Ben UFO

C. love

DexLeMaffo

Driss Bennis

Fatima Yamaha live

Gerd Janson

Groupe Bana live

Habibi Funk

Hieroglyphic Being

Jameszoo

Khalil

Kosh

M.A.O.U.

Makam

Nu Guinea

Palmbomen II

Prace X Sattar live

RAFF

Shanti Celeste

Steven Pieters

Taylan Alan

Vakula

Tickets for the event are on sale now, with a preview of the event streamable above.