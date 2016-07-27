Baba Stiltz Back on Studio Barnhus

Baba Stiltz will release a new EP on Axel Boman and Kornél Kovács' Studio Barnhus, titled Is Everything.

The five-tracker follows a string of diverse releases—from red-eyed cloud rap with Yung Sherman and disco-tinged experimental house EP Keep It Lit on Will Bankhead’s Trilogy Tapes. It will be his eighth original Studio Barnhus release.

According to the label, the release consists of "icy techno soul, actual R&B, and the real future funk."

Tracklisting:

A1. Snowwhite

A2. Baby

A3. Freeeze

B1. XXX200003

B2. Are You Mad? Cause I'm Not Mad...

Is Everything is scheduled for January 27 release, with "Baby" streamable below.