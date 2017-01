Beatrice Dillon and Kassem Mosse will release a collaborative EP as Dillon Wendel

Pulse / High is not the duo's first collaborative release: in 2016 Dillon Wendel appeared on a cassette for Kassem Mosse's Ominira label, titled Index.

The release features two tracks of approximately 17 minutes each, the first of which is streamable below.

Pulse / High is scheduled for February 16 release.