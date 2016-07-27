Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann Ready First Studio Collaboration in 10 Years

Berghain residents Ben Klock and Marcel Dettmann will release a new collaborative EP.

The Phantom Studies EP will be their first studio collaboration in ten years—following on from 2006's Dawning and 2007's Scenario. It will also mark one hundredth O-TON 12" EP release.

On the extended, 40-minute 2x12" EP, Dettmann and Klock "parlay their deep personal alliance and musical repertoire through emphasis on new functional techno as much as hypnotic, melodic and soulful music by thinking outside the box."

The seven new, original tracks are said to "reflect these attributions by communicating to the needs and expectations of both DJs and home audio listeners, but not neglecting one over the other."

Tracklisting 12” / Digital:

A1. Phantom Studies

B1. No One Around

B2. The Room

C1. Prophet Man

C2. Bad Boy

D1. The World Tonight

D2. The Tenant

Phantom Studies EP is scheduled for January 27 release.