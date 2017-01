Bjarki is set to start a new label called bbbbbb Records—a joint venture, it is reported, with the Icelandic producer's friend, Johnny Chrome Silver.

The imprint first release will be a reissue of X-Static's 1992 track "My Inspiration," with a remix from Bjarki himself.

Tracklisting:

A My Inspiration

B My Inspiration (Bjarki's 'Sweetest Thing' Remix)

My Inspiration is scheduled for February 3 release, with clips streamable below.