Blanck Mass Announces New LP

Benjamin John Power—half of Fuck Buttons—will release his third album as Blanck Mass.

World Eater is a reference to "both the inner beast inside human beings that when grouped en masse stops us from moving forward towards good" says Power. The release is said to "capture an anger and intensity through a progression of hissing electronics and furious beats" but also it also "possesses a tender side and amongst the rage lays actual love songs."

“Being surrounded by so much hate in the world right now throws a whole new light on the importance of love," he continues. "I have never set out to make a protest record. I’ve never set out to make any kind of record really, but during the creative process for this and any of my past releases I start to form a bond with the project as we grow together."

Tracklisting

01. John Doe's Carnival of Error

02. Rhesus Negative

03. Please

04. The Rat

05. Silent Treatment

06. Minnesota / Eas Fors / Naked

07. Hive Mind

In advance of the LP's March 3 release, "Please" is streamable in full below.