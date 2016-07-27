BleeD Welcomes Phil Moffa

Volte-Face's BleeD label will release a Phil Moffa four-tracker in February—the imprint's first release of 2017.

A seriously respected studio aficionado and close contemporary/collaborator of DJ Spider—who previously released on BleeD—Phil Moffa is also known for working alongside Anthony Parasole and Seth Troxler, as well as releasing solo EPs on The Corner, Most Excellent Unlimited, and Plan B Recordings.

Tracklisting:

A1. Psychohistory

A2. Dodecahedron

B1. Decimation

B2. Decimation (Volte-Face Remix)

Mass Action EP is scheduled for February release, with Volte-Face's remix exclusively streamable in full below.