BNJMN Debuts on Tresor

BNJMN will debut on Tresor this February.

Ben Thomas (a.k.a. BNJMN) has made a name for himself with his deep take on house and techno production, releasing via the likes of Rush Hour, Delsin and Astro:Dynamics in recent years.

His first release of 2017 will be his debut on Berlin-based Tresor. According to the label, the forthcoming four-tracker, entitled Body Reflections Pt. 1, "captures a uniquely subdued mood that resides at the nexus of ambient dance music, and that integrates seamlessly with Tresor’s penchant for restrained and dub-inflected techno."

Body Reflections Pt. 1 will be released February 24. Stream "Overskies" in full below.

Tracklisting:

A1. Overskies

A2. Hadal Zone

B1. Enceladus

B2. Syzygy