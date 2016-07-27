Bonobo Shares New Track

Simon Green (a.k.a. Bonobo) has shared a new track from his upcoming album, Migration.

"No Reason," which premiered this morning via NPR, features the vocals of Bonobo's long time friend, and now collaborator, Nick Murphy (formerly Chet Faker). The song came about when Green and Nick were discussing a shared love of disco. Green played the instrumental of "No Reason," and Nick instantly fell in love with it. After laying down demo vocals in that first session, the pair recorded the final version in NYC, Green's former home, and Nick's current one.

Migration, which is out this Friday, January 13, has already yielded two songs to a strong reception—namely "Kerale" and "Break Apart" featuring Rhye. Both are streamable below, alongside "No Reason."

Tracklisting:

01. Migration

02. Break Apart (feat. Rhye)

03. Outlier

04. Grains

05. Second Sun

06. Surface (feat. Nicole Miglis)

07. Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)

08. Kerala

09. Ontario

10. No Reason (feat. Nick Murphy)

11. 7th Sevens

12. Figures