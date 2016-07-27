Bonobo Shares Trippy New Video

Bonobo has shared the video for "No Reason" feat. Nick Murphy (formerly Chet Faker), a cut taken from Migration, his sixth studio album that was released last week via Ninja Tune.

Building on the record's success comes the music video for "No Reason." Oscar Hudson (Pulse Films) is the maestro behind the video’s bizarre trip. More akin to that of an art piece than a music video, the work takes subtle cues from such iconic films as "Alice in Wonderland" and "Birdman" as its character grows larger inside a Japanese house whose items shrink and expand through time. The video fits neatly into the album’s themes of the transitory relationships to place and time, seen with Art Director Neil Krug’s distorted realities in the Mojave Desert for the art and "Break Apart" video, and also Bison’s work on the Gemma Arterton featuring visuals for "Kerala."

Streamable via the player above, the music video was filmed entirely in real life, in-camera with no post work or VFX, to which the end result is an effortlessly fluid and visually mesmerizing experience.