Boxwork Preps Debut LP

South London’s Shades Recordings will soon release Dive Left, the first full-length offering from James Wilson (a.k.a Boxwork).

Boxwork is a producer that’s hard to pin down, and he likes it that way. Left alone in the corner with his toys, he has created an "intensely personal" record which is "at once dark and vivid, melodic, and hardbitten."

Boxwork:

“This record is my mind represented in music. My hopes and fears, my ups and downs, committed to wax. Any part of it that I originally wrote with others in mind—be they artists, DJs or even clubgoers—got scrapped along the way, and I think that kept the record honest. That’s probably the only reason I still like it: because it feels honest.”

Dive Left is scheduled for February 24 release.