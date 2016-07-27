Call Super and DJ Fett Burger Remix Telephones

Running Back will release two remixes of material from Telephones's Vibe Telemetry.

The Norwegian musician's debut full-length arrived on Gerd Janson's Running Back imprint late last year, showcasing a mix of tropical house and balearic sounds. The label is now set to release two new versions of tracks from the album.

Call Super chimes in with a remix of "DTMF," which is described as a "long skippy dub journey." On the flip, fellow Norwegian producer DJ Fett Burger offers a new 15-minute version of three album tracks, which apparently covers "almost every style ever invented in the scope of house music."

Vibe Remixes will drop on March 3. Stream snippets below.

Tracklisting:

01. DTMF (Call Super Remix)

02. U DTMF Party Jungel (DJ Fett Burger's Understated Moss Phlox Mix)