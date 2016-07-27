Cassy, Heidi, and Claude VonStroke Join CRSSD Festival

CRSSD Festival has announced the phase two artist additions to its Spring 2017 lineup.
Returning to Downtown San Diego, CRSSD will host a massive lineup that includes the already announced Bob Moses, Jackmaster, HVOB, Âme, Midland, Josh Wink, Damian Lazarus, Rodhad, 2manydjs, Dusky, Horse Meat Disco, and Recondite; alongside the phase two artists announced today, including Cassy, Heidi, Claude VonStroke, Latmun, and Point Point.
Check out the announced artist lineup in full below, with tickets and more information on the festival available here.
2manyDJs
AlunaGeorge
Ame (DJ)
Amtrac
Billie Eilish
Blood Orange
Bob Moses
Boys Don’t Disco
Cassy
Claude Vonstroke
Cut Snake
Damian Lazarus
Darius
Detlef
Duke Dumont
Dusky (live)
Elderbrook
Flume
Fritz Carlton
Giraffage
Heidi
Horse Meat Disco
H.V.O.B.
Jackmaster
Jason Bentley
Jerry Folk
Josh Wink
Justin Martin
Kasbo
Lane 8
Latmun
Lauren Lane
Lee K
Lost Frequencies
Louis Futon
Martin Jensen
Midland
Mija
Moon Boots
Paul Najera
Peggy Gou
Point Point
Rad Cat
Recondite (live)
Rodhad
Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything
Skream
Sonny Fodera
Snakehips
Tensnake
Wax Motif
Wingtip
Yotto