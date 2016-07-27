Cassy, Heidi, and Claude VonStroke Join CRSSD Festival

CRSSD Festival has announced the phase two artist additions to its Spring 2017 lineup.

Returning to Downtown San Diego, CRSSD will host a massive lineup that includes the already announced Bob Moses, Jackmaster, HVOB, Âme, Midland, Josh Wink, Damian Lazarus, Rodhad, 2manydjs, Dusky, Horse Meat Disco, and Recondite; alongside the phase two artists announced today, including Cassy, Heidi, Claude VonStroke, Latmun, and Point Point.

Check out the announced artist lineup in full below, with tickets and more information on the festival available here.

Lineup:

2manyDJs

AlunaGeorge

Ame (DJ)

Amtrac

Billie Eilish

Blood Orange

Bob Moses

Boys Don’t Disco

Cassy

Claude Vonstroke

Cut Snake

Damian Lazarus

Darius

Detlef

Duke Dumont

Dusky (live)

Elderbrook

Flume

Fritz Carlton

Giraffage

Heidi

Horse Meat Disco

H.V.O.B.

Jackmaster

Jason Bentley

Jerry Folk

Josh Wink

Justin Martin

Kasbo

Lane 8

Latmun

Lauren Lane

Lee K

Lost Frequencies

Louis Futon

Martin Jensen

Midland

Mija

Moon Boots

Paul Najera

Peggy Gou

Point Point

Rad Cat

Recondite (live)

Rodhad

Seth Troxler b2b Eats Everything

Skream

Sonny Fodera

Snakehips

Tensnake

Wax Motif

Wingtip

Yotto