Central Next Up on Help Recordings

The next release on Help Recordings is by Central.

Natal Zaks (a.k.a. Central) will drop his first EP of 2017 later this month—a three-tracker on Help Recordings, the label he runs alongside brother Milan (a.k.a. DJ Sports). According to the imprint, listeners can expect "a floor-friendly house record" from the Aarhus-based producer. Basil follows on from a pair of solo EPs from Zaks on Dekmantel, as well as output under his Soft Talk alias and collaborative work as Maizena.

For more information on Central and the Aarhus scene, check out our profile of one of its defining imprints, Regelbau, from last year.

Basil is expected to drop on January 13.

Tracklisting:

A1. Basil (Version Intégrale Club)

B1. Six Moves (Only Mix)

B2. Sexi Deni (Headroom Mix)