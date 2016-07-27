Cleric Preps New EP; Hear a Track Now

On March 3, Cleric will grow his Clergy imprint with the label’s 7th release, Rules Of Reality.

The four-track EP stays true to Cleric's signature grooves with "an exercise in fully-focused, highly-distilled techno purity." Preceded by a collaboration with Dax J on Clergy, an EP on Len Faki’s Figure, and Works Unit, Cleric's collaborative project with Reflec, Rules of Reality continues the Manchester-based producer's current hot streak.

Ahead of the March release, you can stream "Unwritten Future" in full via the player below.