Clone Announces Drexciya Reissue

Clone will reissue Drexciya's Grava 4 this year.

The album was James Stinson and Gerald Donald's final full-length together as Drexciya. Originally released in 2002 via Clone, Grava 4 was focussed on the theme of celestial travel, coming complete with a sleeve that mapped out distant planets. It arrived after a flurry of LPs under various guises (including The Other People Place and Transllusion), known as the Storm series.

This year, the electro album will be repressed by the Dutch imprint, as the next part of its Aqualung series. Its tracklist has been slightly rejigged for the reissue, which will arrive as a double pack on clear vinyl.

Grava 4 will be reissued later this year. Pre-order it at the Clone store.

Tracklisting:

01. Cascading Celestial Giants

02. Powers Of The Deep

03. Drexciyen Starchamber

04. Gravity Waves

05. Drexciyen R.E.S.T. Principle

06. Hightech Nomads

07. 700 Million Lightyears From Earth

08. Astronomical Guidepost