Clone Announces Drexciya Reissue

Clone will reissue Drexciya's Grava 4 this year.
The album was James Stinson and Gerald Donald's final full-length together as Drexciya. Originally released in 2002 via Clone, Grava 4 was focussed on the theme of celestial travel, coming complete with a sleeve that mapped out distant planets. It arrived after a flurry of LPs under various guises (including The Other People Place and Transllusion), known as the Storm series.
This year, the electro album will be repressed by the Dutch imprint, as the next part of its Aqualung series. Its tracklist has been slightly rejigged for the reissue, which will arrive as a double pack on clear vinyl.
Grava 4 will be reissued later this year. Pre-order it at the Clone store.
Tracklisting:
01. Cascading Celestial Giants
02. Powers Of The Deep
03. Drexciyen Starchamber
04. Gravity Waves
05. Drexciyen R.E.S.T. Principle
06. Hightech Nomads
07. 700 Million Lightyears From Earth
08. Astronomical Guidepost