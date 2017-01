Cosmjn Nastasa (a.k.a. Cosmjn) has released a new EP on Berlin's Subtil Records.

The three-track Vibr8 EP arrives following on from his Subtil debut last year, namely the Naiti Nait EP.

Tracklisting:

01. Vibr8

02. Bottle

03. Gottasay

Vibr8 EP is available now, with snippets streamable below.