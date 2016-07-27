David Gtronic Launches Tervisio with 'Cheska' EP

David Gtronic will launch the Tervisio imprint this coming February with the Cheska EP, comprising three original cuts and a remix from IULY.B.

The past few years have seen David Gtronic grow as part of the Vatos Locos crew, releasing material on the label both solo and with fellow label affiliate IULY.B, as well as touring with the Vatos Locos events. This latest release sees Gtronic mark the inauguration of Tervisio, a vinyl-only platform launched out of Ibiza.

Cheska is out on Tervisio February ,10 2017, with the EP streamable in full below.

Tracklisting:

01. Cheska

02. All Good Here

03. All Good Here (IULY.BRemix)

04. DRZN